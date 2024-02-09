Aarushi Bajaj Opens Up About Her Role In Aarya Antim Vaar Ahead Of Release

Advertisement

Actress Aarushi Bajaj, who plays the character of Arundhati Sareen in Aarya has opened up about her character ahead of the release of its final season. The show, headlined by actress Sushmita Sen, shows Aru's (Aarushi’s character) journey evolving from a timid individual to a strong, independent woman. Aarushi has now revealed that her character has a rollercoaster ride lying ahead of her.

Aarushi Bajaj opens up about her character in Aarya Antim Vaar

Speaking about her character, Aarushi said, “It's a rollercoaster for Aru as she battles against her family, the police, and her own love. Eventually, she also stands up for them when needed, holding her ground. It's quite a rocky road with ups and downs, but she grows up."

She adds, "This season, we see a matured version of Aaru who truly embraces and understands the situation. It involves a lot of acceptance and realization for her. Love, strength, and family endure. If you want to protect something, whether it's your family, your house, your loved one, or even a dream, you must fight for it."

Advertisement

Aarya’s team shares an emotional moment

Aarushi earlier revealed that her co-stars Sushmita Sen, Viren Vazirani and Pratyaksh Panwar shared an emotional moment during the climax scene. Aarushi said that they all teared up when they shared the final hug. Actress Virti Vaghani had played the character of Arundhati in Season one and two. However, now it is being played by Aarushi for the final season.

Advertisement

Talking about the emotional moment, she said, “Mumma, which is played by Sushmita Sen , Veer (Viren), Adi (Pratyaksh), and I actually teared up when we finally hugged on top of the fort in the climax. It was our last day of shooting the climax, and we were emotional as we knew it was the ending shot of season three."

With inputs from IANS