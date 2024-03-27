×

Updated March 27th, 2024 at 20:44 IST

Adarsh Gourav Talks About His Working Experince With Hollywood Director Ridley Scott

Adarsh Gourav worked with Ridley Scott in the Alien prequel series. It unfolds 70 years before the events depicted in the first film.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Ridley Scott and Adarsh Gourav
Ridley Scott and Adarsh Gourav | Image:Instagram
  • 2 min read
Actor Adarsh Gourav feels fortunate to receive an opportunity to work under the supervision of legendary director Ridley Scott in the Alien prequel series The Alien prequel show. Helmed by acclaimed writer and director Noah Hawley, unfolds 70 years before the events depicted in the first Alien film released in 1979. Scott works as the executive producer of the show. 

Adarsh Gourav on working with Ridley Scott in Alien

For Adarsh, collaborating with Ridley Scott is like a dream come true moment. "Director Ridley Scott is a maverick filmmaker, collaborating with him for Alien is something like a dream come true. It's overwhelming, and sharing the same spot with him is a lifetime opportunity," he expressed his emotions in a statement shared by his team.

 

 

He also talked about how this project allowed him to work with people from all over the world.

"Through Alien, I've found an opportunity to work with actors from all over the world. It's so rewarding to hear stories about their cultures and backgrounds. Also, the chance to work with the best technicians- cameramen, production designers, and costume designers on a show that's sci-fi/ horror, a genre that I've always desired to work in. Every day on set has been like actually being transported to another world owing to the brilliance of set building," he added.

What do we know about Alien? 

The upcoming Alien series is a new chapter in the iconic sci-fi franchise. The cast also includes Sydney Chandler, Alex Lawther and Timothy Olyphant. The series is a joint-venture production between 20th Television and Scott Free Productions and will be released on FX on Hulu.

 

Everything We Know About the ALIEN TV Series - Nerdist

 

Adarsh is also creating waves with his music. He recently came up with a song inspired by his film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. Titled Kho Gaye, the song is a collaboration with a talented trio of composers, including RUUH, Adarsh himself, and JOH. The soulful rendition is brought to life by Adarsh's enchanting vocals and features a musical composition that seamlessly intertwines various layers of emotion.

Published March 27th, 2024 at 20:44 IST

