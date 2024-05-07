Advertisement

Aditi Rao Hydari recently saw through the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's first steps in the world of OTT, Heeramandi. Hydari essays the role of Bibbojaan in the same. The actress is no stranger to the grandeur of period dramas, having been a top - an obvious pick - when it comes to the genre. Aditi recently shared her reflections on the same.

Aditi Rao Hydari is proud of her association with period dramas



In a recent conversation with PTI, Aditi Rao Hydari expressed gratitude for the trust filmmakers put in her, when it comes to a period drama, also sharing how she truly feels like the genre 'belongs' to her. She said, "I am lucky to be the face of these exquisite period dramas. For some reason, people and directors feel that it works and that it belongs to me. I also feel very comfortable."

Speaking about her affinity for the same, Aditi also reasoned why she feels drawn to scripts that detail a time long gone. She added, "Maybe it’s my love for music, dance, history and culture take you to a truly Indian space. Even in Heeramandi, there is this whole aesthetic of Indian art, of dance, of music."

Aditi Rao Hydari also wants to live in the present



Speaking about roles which are placed in the present, Aditi shared how she equally enjoys doing contemporary cinema, particularly romantic comedies, a genre she has experimented with in South cinema. She said, "The actor in me wants to mix it all up and be versatile and be contemporary as well. Sometimes just do something really light and fun."

She particularly pressed on her desire to feature in films spotlighting the thrills of action and adventure - probably even martial arts. 2000 wuxia film, Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon as an example. Another title cited by the actress in this regard, was the psychological thriller Gone Girl. Heeramandi is currently streaming on Netflix.