Updated January 21st, 2024 at 18:05 IST

Adrishyam Teaser Out, Divyanka Tripathi-Eijaz Khan Take Up The Roles Of Invisible Heroes

Popular TV actors Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Eijaz Khan are all set to take the audiences on a thrilling ride with their upcoming series Adrishyam.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Divyanka Tripathi in Adrishyam
Divyanka Tripathi in Adrishyam | Image:Instagram/sonyliv
Popular television actress Divyanka Tripathi who is best known for her role as Ishita Bhalla in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein is all set to entertain audiences once again in Applause Entertainment's upcoming series Adrishyam. Following her appearance in Cold Lassi Aur Chicken Masala, Divyanka is ready to take up a new avatar.

More about Adrishyam - The Invisible Heroes

The first look video was recently released by the makers and featured Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya in an action-packed role. The narrative unfolds in a mall where Divyanka is seen shopping with her onscreen daughter, portrayed by child artist Zara. The caption of the video hints at the series exploring the lives of unseen protectors of the nation.

Adrishyam - The Invisible Heroes poster | Image: Instagram/sonylivindia

To be released on Sony LIV, Adrishyam promises to be a thrilling series that also stars Ejaz Khan in lead roles and is based on the life of an IB officer. This collaboration between Bombay Show Studios and Applause Entertainment will bring forth 65 episodes which are being directed by Sachin Pandey.

In addition to Divyanka and Ejaz Khan, the series’s cast also includes popular child artist Zara, who plays Divyanka's onscreen daughter. For the unversed, Zara has previously showcased her talent in Balika Vadhu-2, Chhoti Sarrdaarni and Maitri. She is set to make her OTT debut in Adrishyam produced by BBC Studios and directed by Vishal Furia.

Divyanka Tripathi | Image: Youtube screengrab

Other notable actors like Tarun Anand, Roshni Rai and Chirag Mehra have also been roped in to play important roles in Adrishyam.

More details about Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka was recently in the headlines for showing up on the sets of a dance reality show to show her support for her husband Vivek Dahiya. Divyanka first shot to fame with Zee TV's popular show Banoo Main Teri Dulhann. She then went on to star in TV shows like Mrs. & Mr. Sharma Allahabadwale, Intezaar and Adaalat.

Published January 21st, 2024 at 18:05 IST

