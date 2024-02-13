Advertisement

A month after news of Deepika Padukone joining The White Lotus 3 cast surfaced online, BLACKPINK Lisa was also reported to be a part of the team. According to Variety, Lisa will be credited as Lalisa Manobal and feature alongside Parker Posey, Jason Isaacs, Leslie Bibb, Michelle Monaghan, and Aimee Lou Wood in the HBO show. Like the other members of the cast, Lisa's role is still a mystery.

What do we know about White Lotus 3?

According to the publication, the upcoming season of The White Lotus will focus on a fresh group of visitors at a White Lotus resort. Filming for the show will take place in Koh Samui, Phuket, and Bangkok, Thailand. The critically acclaimed anthology series created by Mike White, was initially gearing up for Season 3 release in 2024. However, the writers' strike has disrupted the show's production schedule, pushing back its release from 2024 to 2025.

The White Lotus 3 will mark Manobal’s acting debut in Hollywood. She is currently Blackpink's second member to make an appearance in an HBO series. In June 2023, Jennie (credited as Jennie Ruby Jane) debuted as an actor in the drama The Idol.

Advertisement

The White Lotus’ successful run at the Emmys

The first season of the Emmy-winning series The White Lotus was launched in July 2021. It featured Murray Bartlett, Connie Britton, Jennifer Coolidge, Alexandra Daddario, Jake Lacy, Natasha Rothwell, and Steve Zahn. The satirical comedy-drama series follows the lives of the staff and guests at the White Lotus, a tropical resort in Hawaii.

The second season premiered on October 30. Created, written, and directed by Mike White, it is set at an exclusive Sicilian resort and follows the exploits of various guests and employees over a week. Initially set up as a limited series, the show was expanded for a sophomore run following rave reviews and an overwhelming response from the audience.

Advertisement

The show is coming off its Primetime Emmy haul of 10 wins out of 20 nominations, including Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series, the most wins of any program this year. Actor Jennifer Coolidge returns for the new chapter, along with new cast members F Murray Abraham, Adam DiMarco, Beatrice Granno, Meghann Fahy, Jon Gries, Tom Hollander, Sabrina Impacciatore, Michael Imperioli, Theo James, Aubrey Plaza, Haley Lu Richardson, Will Sharpe, Simona Tabasco, and Leo Woodall. "The White Lotus" is executive produced by White, David Bernad and Mark Kamine.