English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 9th, 2024 at 15:48 IST

Ameesha Patel's Brother Ashmit Reveals What Made Him Stay Away From Acting

Ashmit Patel, who will be playing the role of Ansh in State v/s Ahuja, shared that he is thrilled to return to the screen after a brief break.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Ashmit Patel
A file photo of Ashmit Patel. | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Ashmit Patel, who was last seen in the 2021 web series Client no 7, is all set to make his acting comeback with the show State v/s Ahuja. The actor will be playing a lead role which narrates the tale of Bollywood superstar Ansh Ahuja facing rape accusations by his maid. Now, in an interview, he opened up about what he was doing during his "self-imposed hiatus," and expressed his excitement on returning to the screen.

Ashmit Patel to make a comeback with State v/s Ahuja

As per a report in IANS, the actor shared that he was busy with music production and his gigs as a DJ during the time of his hiatus and State v/s Ahuja seemed to be perfect to break my self-imposed hiatus. Ashmit, who will be playing the role of Ansh in the series shared that he is thrilled to return to the acting business. "I'm thrilled not only to return to the screen after a brief break (during which time I’ve been working on my music production and doing my DJ gigs) with such an intriguing concept," he added.

Opening up about the project, the actor said, "State v/s Ahuja delves into complex themes and keeps viewers on the edge of their seats. The character of Ansh offers a depth and complexity that immediately intrigued me."

Advertisement

What drew Ashmit Patel to accept the show?

Ashmit revealed that as an actor he is always drawn to roles that push boundaries and provoke thought. State v/s Ahuja offered him exactly that opportunity. It allowed him to challenge himself in new ways. "When I read the script and the character details, it felt like the perfect project to break my self-imposed hiatus, and without a second thought, I went for it. Now that the series is streaming on Watcho, I can't wait for viewers to experience this suspenseful story with me," the actor concluded.

Advertisement

More about State v/s Ahuja

The series has been directed by Tarun Chopra and stars Jaswinder Gardner, Anurekha Bhagat, Sarika Singh, Swapnil Ralkar, Apeksha Verma, Drishti Patil, Manish Jaitley, Arjun Krishna, Vicky Baidyanath and Harsh Gautam. Produced by Suresh Thomas under the banners of Crescendo Films and Amicable Crew, the show is available to stream on Watcho.
 

Advertisement

Published February 9th, 2024 at 15:48 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha On Kiss Day

21 minutes ago
Kajol

Kajol's Day Out

24 minutes ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Flaunts Her Style

30 minutes ago
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Go For Vacation

Sid-Kiara Vacation

31 minutes ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Dastur's OOTD

34 minutes ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's Comfy Outfit

40 minutes ago
Armaan Mallik

Armaan Caught On Cam

5 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Bebo Ups Her Fashion Game

5 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid-Mira Snapped

5 hours ago
Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Stuns In Black

5 hours ago
Mark Ruffalo

Mark Thanks Jennifer

5 hours ago
Shweta Tiwari

Shweta In Red Saree

5 hours ago
Rajiniknath

Rajiniknath Meets Ajmal

20 hours ago
Anita Hassanandani Reddy

Anita At Her Stylist Best

20 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti BTS Song Video

20 hours ago
Manushi Chhillar

Manushi Slays Pantsuit

20 hours ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja Rocks Jacket Look

20 hours ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Turns Heads

20 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Narasimha Rao's Village Erupts in Joy as Govt Announces Bharat Ratna

    Info15 minutes ago

  2. Fire in Pune’s Sassoon Hospital Doused, No Casualties

    India News16 minutes ago

  3. FIFA: Which Stadium in US will host what matces?

    Web Stories17 minutes ago

  4. Harley-Davidson forecasts 2024 motorcycle revenue below estimates

    Automobile25 minutes ago

  5. Pak Elections LIVE: Nawaz Sharif Celebrates 'Prematurely'

    World27 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement