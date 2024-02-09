Ameesha Patel's Brother Ashmit Reveals What Made Him Stay Away From Acting

Advertisement

Ashmit Patel, who was last seen in the 2021 web series Client no 7, is all set to make his acting comeback with the show State v/s Ahuja. The actor will be playing a lead role which narrates the tale of Bollywood superstar Ansh Ahuja facing rape accusations by his maid. Now, in an interview, he opened up about what he was doing during his "self-imposed hiatus," and expressed his excitement on returning to the screen.

Ashmit Patel to make a comeback with State v/s Ahuja

As per a report in IANS, the actor shared that he was busy with music production and his gigs as a DJ during the time of his hiatus and State v/s Ahuja seemed to be perfect to break my self-imposed hiatus. Ashmit, who will be playing the role of Ansh in the series shared that he is thrilled to return to the acting business. "I'm thrilled not only to return to the screen after a brief break (during which time I’ve been working on my music production and doing my DJ gigs) with such an intriguing concept," he added.

Opening up about the project, the actor said, "State v/s Ahuja delves into complex themes and keeps viewers on the edge of their seats. The character of Ansh offers a depth and complexity that immediately intrigued me."

Advertisement

What drew Ashmit Patel to accept the show?

Ashmit revealed that as an actor he is always drawn to roles that push boundaries and provoke thought. State v/s Ahuja offered him exactly that opportunity. It allowed him to challenge himself in new ways. "When I read the script and the character details, it felt like the perfect project to break my self-imposed hiatus, and without a second thought, I went for it. Now that the series is streaming on Watcho, I can't wait for viewers to experience this suspenseful story with me," the actor concluded.

Advertisement

More about State v/s Ahuja

The series has been directed by Tarun Chopra and stars Jaswinder Gardner, Anurekha Bhagat, Sarika Singh, Swapnil Ralkar, Apeksha Verma, Drishti Patil, Manish Jaitley, Arjun Krishna, Vicky Baidyanath and Harsh Gautam. Produced by Suresh Thomas under the banners of Crescendo Films and Amicable Crew, the show is available to stream on Watcho.

