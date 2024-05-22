Advertisement

Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis are returning with the new season of their popular comedy drama And Just Like That... The actresses have begun with the shooting and the photos from the sets are going viral on the internet. Among the three, Sarah has taken the internet by storm owing to her outfits in the series.

Sarah Jessica Parker shoots for And Just Like That Season 3 in New York City

In the viral photos, the actress dons several unique summer outfits. In one of the photos, she is wearing a gingham print bonnet-style hat designed by Maryam Keyhani paired with a vintage dress and Dr Scholl's sandals. She can be seen enjoying a cup of ice cream with Sarita Choudhury as she shoots for a scene.

Sarah has also shared a photo of herself from the sets in the same outfit and captioned it as "Day 6 EXTERIOR NYC X, SJ"

In another viral photo, she can be seen adorning a Simone Rocha dress and coat, featuring 3D flowers. She paired the ensemble with heels. She can be seen walking down the street carrying gloves, a phone and a wallet in her hand.

What else do we know about And Just Like That Season 3?

While the makers are yet to announce the release date of And Just Like That Season 3, it is expected to return in 2025. Sarah, Kristin and Cynthia will reprise their roles as Carrie Bradshaw, Charlotte York-Goldenblatt, and Miranda Hobbes, respectively. Michael Patrick King will helm the premiere episode. Karen Pittman, who portrayed Professor Nya Wallace, will not return for Season 3. Sara Ramírez's character, Che Diaz, has reached a narrative conclusion, so there are chances that she will not be featured in the upcoming season.