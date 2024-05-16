Advertisement

This weekend, streaming platforms are packed up with exciting OTT web series, ranging from S.S. Rajamouli's animated series Baahubali: Crown of Blood to the much-awaited romantic series of Bridgerton, and the rib-tickling journey of bromance Namacool. Check out the complete list of web series releasing this weekend below:

Bridgerton Season 3

Inspired by Julia Quinn's bestselling novels, the third season, follows Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) finally giving up on her long-held crush on Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) after hearing his disparaging remarks about her last season. The series also stars Victor Alli, Adjoa Andoh, Lorraine Ashbourne, Simone Ashley, Jonathan Bailey, Joanna Bobin, Harriet Cains, and Bessie Carter, among others. It is now streaming on Netflix. The second part of the third season will release in June.

(A still from Bridgerton Season 3 trailer | Image YouTube)

Baahubali: Crown of Blood

It shows Baahubali and Bhallaladeva joining forces to protect the kingdom of Mahishmati and the throne from the warlord Raktadeva. The series promises to take the audience into an animated world of Baahubali, showcasing epic adventure, brotherhood, betrayal, and conflict. It will stream on Disney Plus Hotstar on May 17.

(A poster of Baahubali: Crown of Blood | Image IMDb)

Namacool

Hina Khan, Abhinav Sharma, and Aaron Koul starrer revolves around two inseparable friends, Mayank and Piyush, and the true definition of manhood. Directed by Ritam Srivastava, this seven-episode series also features Abhishek Bajaj, Anushka Kaushik, Faisal Malik, and Aadil Khan in pivotal roles. It will premiere on May 17 on Amazon miniTV.

(A poster of Namacool | Image Prime Video)

Thalaimai Seyalagam

The investigations of a CM's corruption trial, a murder in Jharkhand and killings on the outskirts of Chennai take an unexpected turn when they seem linked to each other. What connects them all? The principal characters of the series include Kishore, Sriya Reddy, Bharath and Remya Nambeesan. It will start streaming on May 17 on ZEE5.