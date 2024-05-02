Advertisement

The highly anticipated trailer for the new animated series, Baahubali: Crown of Blood, has finally released. Along with the trailer, the makers also announced the streaming date of the show. The series was announced by filmmaker SS Rajamouli earlier this week. Crown of Blood promises to delve deeper into the enthralling world of Mahishmati, the fictional kingdom that wowed audiences in the blockbuster Baahubali films. Rajamouli and Sharad Devarajan have created the series, which is produced by Arka Mediaworks and Graphic India.

When will Baahubali: Crown of Blood start streaming?

The animated series Baahubali: Crown of Blood will start streaming on May 17 on Disney Plus Hotstar. Meanwhile, the animated series promises action-packed battles, emotional moments, and the return of beloved characters. We all know that Bhallaladeva betrayed his brother Baahubali. However, this animated series will depict the events preceding that. It focuses on Raktadeva, the Mahishmati kingdom's most significant challenge.

Mahishmati ke khoon se likhi ek nayi kahani 🔥



Hotstar Specials S.S. Rajamouli’s Baahubali : Crown of Blood streaming from 17th May.#BaahubaliOnHotstar pic.twitter.com/43mwjsGfZS — Disney+ Hotstar (@DisneyPlusHS)

Ratkadeva has destroyed many kingdoms and now decided to conquer Mahismati. Will he be successful in doing so? The series focuses on how Baahubali and Bhallaladeva saved their kingdom from Ratkadeva. Baahubali and Bhallaladeva join forces to defeat the enemy. Katappa appears to be the general of Raktadeva's army. Why did Katappa turn traitor? We must wait until May 17 to learn the answers.

Baahubali poster | Image: Hotstar

Rajamouli's views about the Baahubali animated series

Creator and producer of Baahubali: Crown of Blood, S.S. Rajamouli shared his thoughts about the new animated series in a recent media interaction. He said that the world of Baahubali is vast and the film franchise was the perfect introduction to the same. However, he wants viewers to explore the storyline and learn more about Baahubali and how he comes into the picture. He further added, "This story will reveal for the first time many unknown twists in the lives of Baahubali and Bhallaladeva and a dark secret long forgotten as the two brothers must save Mahishmati." He concluded by sharing his gratitude for introduce this new chapter to Baahubali's fans.

