Baby Reindeer may have released on Netflix back in April, complete with all episodes, but the plot continues to thicken. Based on Richard Gadd's book of the same name, the Netflix series brings to the screen, the actor and comedian's real experience, contending with a stalker. Though Gadd has only been transparent about the character of Donny in the show, representing him, he has not divulged the details of either Martha - his stalker, and Darrien - his abuser, also urging fans of the show to refrain from turning sleuths. However, the UK government's intervention in this situation has made things a whole lot more serious.

UK government issues warning to Netflix



The UK government's intervention with regards to the frenzy surrounding Baby Reindeer, is concern over safety. The warning in question, was issued through the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS), specifically directed at Netflix. The situation at hand appears even more grim, considering the fact that the real life Martha - Fiona Harvey, after ousting her own identity, has claimed that Netflix never contacted her before Baby Reindeer aired.

The statement quoted in the Deadline report reads, "UK broadcasters are subject to appropriate rules to ensure protections for audiences, contributors and other affected individuals. Our Media Bill will make mainstream video-on-demand services subject to similar high standards."

Martha has ousted her own identity



Fiona Harvey, a lawyer by education, recently appeared for a special interview with Piers Morgan. It is worth noting that neither Gadd, nor Netflix have ever named Harvey as the inspiration behind Jessica Gunning's portrayal of Martha. The interaction saw Harvey vehemently deny having stalked Gadd, calling the whole premise of the show fictional.

I went through & edited EVERY LIE & CONTRADICTION by Fiona Harvey (Aka: Real LIfe Martha from #BabyReindeer) and her interview with Piers Morgan... After all her attempts to discredit Richard Gadd and his show, all she's doing is showing how accurate the show is.... 1/2 pic.twitter.com/54tW0GAH9N — Andy Signore (@andysignore)

Not just this, Harvey also went on to attack Gadd himself, tagging him as psychotic. She even took a blow at his acting and comedy careers, labelling him a 'failure' in both, making this show his last ditch attempt at fame and attention. Gadd is yet to official react to the explosive interview.