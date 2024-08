Published 20:35 IST, August 14th 2024

Bhumi Pednekar, Ishaan Khatter, Zeenat Aman To Star In The Royals

Bhumi Pednekar and Ishaan Khatter will star in the upcoming Indian series The Royals, featuring Bollywood veteran Zeenat Aman, and created by Rangita and Ishita Pritish Nandy.