Published 17:23 IST, August 2nd 2024

Bigg Boss OTT 3 Grand Finale: Anil Kapoor Reflects On His Journey As First Time Host

Bigg Boss OTT 3 Grand Finale Update: Ahead of the grand finale, veteran actor Anil Kapoor, who debuted with the controversial reality show, shared that the contestants have become like his own children, making it tough for him to say goodbye.