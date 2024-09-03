Published 11:59 IST, September 3rd 2024
IC814 The Kandahar Hijack to Undergo Edits After Allegations Of 'Whitewashing' Terrorism: Sources
IC 814 The Kandahar Hijack Controversy: The Ministry of I&B summoned Netflix's head over the depiction of hijackers and changed the identity of the terrorists.
IC 814 The Kandahar Hijack premiered on Netflix | Image: IMDb
