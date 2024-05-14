Advertisement

Easily one of the most awaited series currently in the market, fans of Bridgerton now have a new reason to celebrate the incoming third season. As per a recent list released by streaming giant Netflix, the regency romance is set to feature an extensive lineup of contemporary pop hits. Needless to say, each song will be presented as an orchestral lineup to fit the series' dated setting.

Bridgerton's orchestral lineup, revealed



The third season of Bridgerton will be released across two parts. The first, is days away from its premiere on Netflix. To pique the already brimming excitement of fans, the official X handle of Netflix, shared a sizeable list of songs one can be sure to expect in the first part of Bridgerton's third season. Needless to say, this also sets up expectations for the second part of the third season, set to drop on June 13.

THIS JUST IN: Orchestral Covers you'll hear in Bridgerton Season 3 Part 1:



Billie Eilish, Happier Than Ever

BTS, Dynamite

GAYLE, abcdefu

Pitbull, Give Me Everything

Nick Jonas, Jealous

Sia, Cheap Thrills

Taylor Swift and Lana Del Rey, Snow On The Beach — Netflix (@netflix)

Billie Eilish's Happier Than Ever, BTS' Dynamite, GAYLE's abcdefu, Pitbull's Give Me Everything, Nick Jonas' Jealous, Sia's Cheap Thrills and Taylor Swift and Lana Del Rey's Snow On The Beach make up the power packed list of songs, converted to orchestral covers, as shared in the Netflix update.

Bridgerton's music supervisor weighs in on the creative call



Justin Kamps, the music supervisor for Bridgerton season 3's part 1, recently opened up to Tudum about the rationale behind revamping pop songs to fit the era of the regency drama. He said, "I start to try to think of songs from the past that could maybe work for this and then also current hits that could possibly make sense."

Kamps also shared how often the song fitting the choreography of the scene takes precedence, though the score matching the theme and moment in question is also of paramount importance. He added, "It’s really down to the script and then the themes. And sometimes initially it’s about what matches the choreography and then later it’s about what matches the scene and the emotion."