×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 7th, 2024 at 21:50 IST

Bridgerton Star Nicola Coughlan Gets A Different Cut Of The Show For Her Parents Due To Nudity

Nicola Coughlan confirmed the news in a recent interview after the hosts cited reports that she had asked for a PG version of Bridgerton Season 3.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Nicola Coughlan
Nicola Coughlan | Image:Netflix
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan says she had an alternate cut of the Netflix series, popular for its intimate scenes, included in her contract for her Irish Catholic family. Her comments came during an interview on the radio show SiriusXM Hits 1 after the hosts cited reports that she had asked for a PG version of the show. The Irish actress, who as Penelope Featherington will take on a more prominent role in the upcoming season three of the series, said people tend to think she is joking.

Nicola Coughlan demanded a PG cut version of Bridgerton 

“It's literally written into my contract. People think I'm saying it as a joke. I just don't want to we grew up Irish Catholic. That's just not how we vibe,” Coughlan said. The Derry Girls star also described her mother's first impression of the series.

Nicola Coughlan

 

“When she first saw Bridgerton, she didn't know it was going to be saucy. And then you get Jonathan Bailey (who plays Anthony Bridgerton)'s lovely bottom about two minutes into the first episode ever. And she was like, What is this?' But then now she thinks it's fantastic and really funny,” she added.

More about Bridgerton 

Based on the bestselling romance novels by Julia Quinn, Bridgerton hails from Shonda Rhimes' Shondaland. It follows the stories of the Bridgerton family, primarily focusing on the lives and love stories of the eight children.

Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington in Bridgerton

 

The new season will focus on the budding romance between Penelope and Colin Bridgerton, played by Luke Newton. Season three finds Penelope finally giving up on her long-held crush on Colin after hearing his disparaging remarks about her in the second season. Netflix will premiere the third season of Bridgerton in two parts: the first on May 16 and the second on June 13.

(with inputs from PTI)

Advertisement

Published April 7th, 2024 at 21:50 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

CENTCOM said on Sunday that its forces had intercepted a UAV over the Red Sea without specifying who had launched the unmanned aerial vehicle.

Houthis Attack Claim

3 minutes ago
One More Person Arrested In Connection With Kannur Blast While Two Others In Custody: Kerala police

Kannur Blast

5 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Congress Launches ‘One Note, One Vote’ campaign in MP

Mumbai DC Directs Offices

11 minutes ago
LSG vs GT

IPL 2024, LSG vs GT

14 minutes ago
Mayank Yadav

Yadav suffers injury

17 minutes ago
PM Modi Addresses Public Rally in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri

Lok Sabha Elections LIVE

17 minutes ago
hostage

Infant hostage

23 minutes ago
Imtiaz Ali

Imtiaz on Chamkila

24 minutes ago
Skincare

Skincare Tips For Men

25 minutes ago
Ways to Combat Acidity At Home

Tips to Combat Acidity

26 minutes ago
Virat Kohli

Shahzad on Kohli

30 minutes ago
Woody Allen

Woody Allen To Retire?

31 minutes ago
Fennel Seeds

Home Remedies For Acidity

36 minutes ago
Odisha: Forest Officials Busts Inter-State Wildlife Smuggling Racket

Odisha: Forest Officials

37 minutes ago
Kriti Sanon

Crew BTS Photos

39 minutes ago
Stage collapsed during PM Narendra Modi’s roadshow in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur causing injuries to several people

Jabalpur Stage Collapse

40 minutes ago
Family Star

Family Star Controversy

43 minutes ago
Dal Lake

Travel In Kashmir

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 80 People Stranded Amid Snowfall in Ladakh Saved by Indian Army

    India News6 hours ago

  2. Rats Blamed For Destroying Confiscated Bhang, Ganja Kept In Store

    India News7 hours ago

  3. Zodiac Signs That Are Blessed With Natural Musical Talent

    Lifestyle8 hours ago

  4. Innovative Chinese Popcorn Making Technique Takes Social Media by Storm

    World8 hours ago

  5. TDP Promises Quality Liquor at Lower Prices in AP Elections

    Lok Sabha Elections12 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo