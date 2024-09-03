sb.scorecardresearch
Published 15:29 IST, September 3rd 2024

Call Me Bae: First Track From Ananya Panday Strarrer Series, Churaaiyaan Out Now

The makers of Ananya Panday-starrer debut series Call Me Bae on Tuesday released a new track titled Churaaiyaan, which is a heart-wrenching melody, that captures the intense emotions of a lover on the brink of heartbreak.

Reported by: Indo-Asian News Service
Call me bae
Call me bae | Image: freepik
