Published 15:29 IST, September 3rd 2024

Call Me Bae: First Track From Ananya Panday Strarrer Series, Churaaiyaan Out Now

The makers of Ananya Panday-starrer debut series Call Me Bae on Tuesday released a new track titled Churaaiyaan, which is a heart-wrenching melody, that captures the intense emotions of a lover on the brink of heartbreak.