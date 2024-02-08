English
Updated February 7th, 2024 at 12:15 IST

Daredevil Born Again: Genneya Walton Joins The Cast Of Marvel Series

In addition to Genneya Walton, the Daredevil Born Again cast includes Charlie Cox, Vincent D'Onofrio, and Jon Bernthal in pivotal roles.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Genneya Walton in Daredevil: Born Again
Genneya Walton in Daredevil: Born Again | Image:ANI
  • 2 min read
Never Have I Ever famed Genneya Walton is all set to star in the Marvel series Daredevil: Born Again. According to Deadline, a US-based media outlet, character details are not being revealed but she is said to be playing a young journalist with connections to a character from the original series.

What is Daredevil Born Again about? 

Following a production pause in mid-June due to the writers' strike, Marvel Studios implemented a creative overhaul of Daredevil: Born Again, which follows original star Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock, a blind attorney-turned-crimefighting superhero. 

It also features Vincent D'Onofrio reprising his role as mob boss Wilson Fisk aka Kingpin and Jon Bernthal returning as Punisher. The cast of the series also includes Margarita Levieva, Arty Froushan, Sandrine Holt, Michael Gandolfini, and Nikki M. James. 

Elden Henson, Deborah Ann Woll return to Daredevil Born Again 

In the viral photos, Charlie Cox's character Matt Murdock is seen strolling through the streets of Hell's Kitchen with Elden Henson and Deborah Ann Woll. They are seen conversing with one another. It is confirmed by the grainy video that both will have new looks in the Marvel Cinematic Universe series. Karen has a new hairstyle, and Foggy is sporting a stubble. The fan base of Daredevil has undoubtedly rejoiced upon hearing this news.

Talking about Walton's career graph, the actress recently had a major recurring role in Season 4 of Never Have I Ever on Netflix and starred in the Amazon Christmas movie, Candy Cane Lane, opposite Eddie Murphy and Tracee Ellis Ross. 

Other credits include the lead role in the Storm Reid-produced feature film 'Darby and the Dead' (Disney/Hulu) and a series regular on the Kenya Barris/Rashida Jones Netflix comedy #BlackAf as well as MC2 at Netflix. 

(with inputs from ANI)

 

Published February 7th, 2024 at 12:15 IST

