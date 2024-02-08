Advertisement

Never Have I Ever famed Genneya Walton is all set to star in the Marvel series Daredevil: Born Again. According to Deadline, a US-based media outlet, character details are not being revealed but she is said to be playing a young journalist with connections to a character from the original series.

What is Daredevil Born Again about?

Following a production pause in mid-June due to the writers' strike, Marvel Studios implemented a creative overhaul of Daredevil: Born Again, which follows original star Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock, a blind attorney-turned-crimefighting superhero.

It also features Vincent D'Onofrio reprising his role as mob boss Wilson Fisk aka Kingpin and Jon Bernthal returning as Punisher. The cast of the series also includes Margarita Levieva, Arty Froushan, Sandrine Holt, Michael Gandolfini, and Nikki M. James.

Elden Henson, Deborah Ann Woll return to Daredevil Born Again

In the viral photos, Charlie Cox's character Matt Murdock is seen strolling through the streets of Hell's Kitchen with Elden Henson and Deborah Ann Woll. They are seen conversing with one another. It is confirmed by the grainy video that both will have new looks in the Marvel Cinematic Universe series. Karen has a new hairstyle, and Foggy is sporting a stubble. The fan base of Daredevil has undoubtedly rejoiced upon hearing this news.

🎥 | Matt, Karen and Foggy together filming for 'DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN'. pic.twitter.com/EGCEoqqjl3 — Daredevil Updates (@DDevilUpdates) January 27, 2024

Talking about Walton's career graph, the actress recently had a major recurring role in Season 4 of Never Have I Ever on Netflix and starred in the Amazon Christmas movie, Candy Cane Lane, opposite Eddie Murphy and Tracee Ellis Ross.

Other credits include the lead role in the Storm Reid-produced feature film 'Darby and the Dead' (Disney/Hulu) and a series regular on the Kenya Barris/Rashida Jones Netflix comedy #BlackAf as well as MC2 at Netflix.

(with inputs from ANI)