Daredevil Born Again has wrapped up filming in New York City. The cast and crew gathered for the wrap party with Charlie Cox, who reprises his role as Matt Murdock/Daredevil, marking his presence. Meanwhile, a couple of days before the wrap, Cox was spotted filming for some action scenes with Jon Bernthal, who essays the role of Punisher.

Daredevil Born Again set photos | Image: Daredevil Born Again Fans/X

Pictures from Daredevil: Born Again set go viral

The show underwent a massive creative overhaul in late 2023, during which the original Daredevil: Born Again writers and directors were fired. This was reportedly a result of Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige and other executives watching the footage that had been filmed prior to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes and deciding the series wasn't coming together. The Daredevil: Born Again show was then revamped, with filming restarting in January.

Daredevil Born Again cast members | Image: Daredevil Born Again Online/X

In new pictures, both Cox and Bernthal were snapped on streets with a car park besides them. Bernthal as Punisher was bloodied. The two actors appeared in full costumes. A picture of the two actors with Deborah Ann Woll, who essays Karen Page, was also shared on social media.

All you need to know about Daredevil: Born Again

Daredevil: Born Again currently has no release date. However, with shooting wrapping up in time, it is likely that the show may premiere before the end of this year. Dario Scardapane, who wrote and executive produced Bernthal’s The Punisher series, stepped in to serve as the new Daredevil: Born Again showrunner a few weeks after the team was revamped.

Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead — who directed on Marvel’s Moon Knight and Loki Season 2 — were added as directors.