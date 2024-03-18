×

Updated March 18th, 2024 at 15:41 IST

Dhootha: Naga Chaitanya's Horror Mystery Thriller To Have A Season 2

Dhootha, marking Naga Chaitanya's debut series, started to stream on Prime Video from December last year.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Dhootha
Dhootha | Image:X
The makers of Naga Chaitanya starrer Dhoota are all set to announce its sequel, according to the latest reports. Dhoota marked the OTT debut of Telugu star Naga Chaitanya. It was directed by Vikram K Kumar.

What do we know about Dhoota?

Dhoota is a suspense thriller laced with supernatural elements. The web series digs into the traditional good journalist vs bad journalist debate. It started to stream on Amazon Prime Video in December last year. It received positive critical acclaim upon its streaming.

Makers to announce Dhoota 2

After the series' success, it is believed that the makers are prepared to announce its season 2. The special announcement will reportedly be part of the Amazon Prime Video's content slate which will be announced on March 19.

Several titles are expected to be announced on Tuesday. Actors Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan's Citadel date, new projects of actors Anil Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, and Triptii Dimri too are expected.  The actors have been actively teasing their upcoming projects without revealing many details with the text "Are you ready."

What more do we know about Dhoota?

The series, apart from Naga Chaitanya, also starred actors Priya Bhavani Shankar, Parvathy  Thiruvothu, Prachi Desai, Pasupathy, Ravindra Vijay, and others in key roles. Dhoota was also Prime Video's first original Telugu series. 

Published March 18th, 2024 at 15:41 IST

