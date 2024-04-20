Advertisement

Streaming platform SonyLIV has announced that the third season of their popular show Undekhi will premiere in May 2024. The thriller series features Harsh Chhaya, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Varun Badola and Shivangi Singh, among others. It is directed by Ashish R Shukla.

Makers announce release date of Undekhi season 3

The streamer on Friday unveiled the trailer of Undekhi and announced the release date of the upcoming season. The show will release on May 10. Set in Manali, Undekhi revolves around a horrid crime that takes place one fateful night, and the cat and mouse chase that ensues post that between the perpetrators and the ones seeking justice.

Undekhi poster | Image: X





Bhattacharya plays the role of the police officer and Chhaya as a man who will do anything to hamper the investigation. “As the Atwal family unleashes chaos, grappling with family politics and confronting their concealed past becomes a massive challenge. Thrilling encounters, a battle for ultimate supremacy, and long-buried mysteries resurfacing to haunt them, this season promises to showcase an electrifying fight for power amidst a relentless force of revenge,” read the official synopsis. Produced by Applause Entertainment, in association with Banijay Asia, “Undekhi” also stars Surya Sharma, Ankur Rathee, Anchal Singh and Ayn Zoya.

A still from Undekhi | Image: X

Is Undekhi series a true story?

Undekhi is taken from a real-life incident in which a dancer was shot by a drunk man during a marriage as she rejected his advances. Everyone witnesses the shooting, but no one comes forward to speak the truth. The only remaining documentation is on the camera of a journalist who was there. His relaxed capture of the group takes a serious turn as the rolling camera turns to the sound of the gunshot. The makers have however not mentioned which particular incident the much-acclaimed series is based on.

According to the daily guardian, creator Sidharth Sengupta said that the show is inspired by a true event and sheds light on the dark realities of human existence. He also said that this story is what one needs to see, believe, and act accordingly. Sidharth has revealed that Undekhi also makes an impactful comment about the dynamics of power in our society and our helplessness and obedience to it.

(With inputs from PTI)

