Updated April 6th, 2024 at 22:19 IST

Divyenndu Clears The Air On Munna Tripathi's Return In Mirzapur 3

Divyendu Sharma essayed the role of Munna Tipathi in the web series Mirzapur. As fans await the third season, the actor confirmed he is not a part of it.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Divyendu Sharma
Divyendu Sharma | Image:Divyendu in Mirzapur
  • 2 min read
Divyendu Sharma plays a pivotal role in the popular web series Mirzapur. While fans await the third season of the action drama, the return of the actor’s character in the series remains uncertain. However, in a new interview, Divyendu has confirmed that he will not be a part of Mirzapur 3. 

Munna Tripathi to not return in Mirzapur 3, confirms Divyendu 

Actor Divyendu, who is currently receiving a lot of positive responses for his film Madgaon Express, has shared that his character of Munna Tripathi from the streaming series Mirzapur is a troubled soul. The actor also shared that he will not be a part of the upcoming 3rd season of the show.

Divyendu Sharma in Mirxapur | Image: Instagram 

The actor told Human of Bombay, “I shall declare, I am not a part of Mirzapur Season 3.” In an unexpected twist, at the end of the second season of the crime drama, his character Munna was killed. However, fans continued to speculate conspiracy theories that Munna Tripathi is in fact alive. But, the actor’s statement cleared the air. 

Divyendu says Munna Tripathi was a ‘troubled soul’ 

Talking about his character, Divyendu said: “For me, Munna was a really troubled soul. I knew that this was a banger of a script and it would be iconic. It would explode. But, funnily enough, initially, I was approached for Babloo’s character but then a couple of days later they realised I would be a much better fit for Munna.”

Divyendu as Munna Tripathi in Mirzapur | Image: Instagram 

“When I was in character, it was affecting my personality a lot. We shouldn’t over-romanticise going too deep into a character because it is not easy. At times it used to get really dark for me. I felt suffocated. It’s so tricky that you don’t even realise that you are in that zone. It’s only when you come out of it you realise how dark it was,” he added.
(With inputs from IANS) 

Published April 6th, 2024 at 22:19 IST

