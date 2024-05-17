Advertisement

Over the years, Tabu has carved a niche space for herself in the industry, with her wide-ranging experimental picks in cinema. Her decades in the industry have also seen her make the trot to Hollywood for two keynote films. These were, Mira Nair's The Namesake (2006) and Ang Lee's Life of Pi (2012) - both incidentally starring Irrfan Khan. Tabu has now bagged her third Hollywood venture, this time a series, Dune: Prophecy.

Tabu on bagging Dune: Prophecy



In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Tabu opened up about making a return to Hollywood with Dune: Prophecy. She acknowledged the weight of the young but widely admired franchise's global legacy and impact. More importantly, she expressed excitement at being able to bring the series home to present to the Indian audience.

She said, "I am thrilled to be a part of the massive global franchise, Dune: Prophecy, and to be working with some of the most brilliant creators, actors, and crew in the industry. I am looking forward to bringing the show to the homes and hearts of the audience..."

Tabu will be essaying the role of Sister Francesca in Dune: Prophecy



The Variety report, which confirmed Tabu having been brought on board for Dune: Prophecy, also confirmed that the actress will be essaying the role of Sister Francesca in the series. Described as "strong, intelligent and alluring", Sister Francesca will be returning to the Palace where she was once beloved by the Emperor, post her awakening. What follows however, is her presence leading to a disruption in the balance of power in the capital.

The official teaser for the series was released by Max, on May 15. Though Tabu holds a rather pivotal role in the series, the same has been kept under wraps for now. The series is reportedly eyeing a release around Fall 2024.