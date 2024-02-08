DYK This Lust Stories 2 Film Is Based On Real-life Incident, Director Konkona SenSharma Reveals

Advertisement

Konkona SenSharma turned director for the recent anthology series Lust Stories 2 that premiered on Netflix. The series comprised four short films, out of which a film titled The Mirror was directed by Konkona SenSharma. In a new interview, the actress opened up about the projects and confessed that the movie was based on real-life incidents.

Konkona SenSharma reveals where she got the inspiration for Lust Stories 2

In conversation with ANI, Konkona SenSharma talked about how the project, which uses lust as a prism to explore issues of sexuality, desire, and class disparities in society, was inspired by a true story. She admitted that initially, she had no plan to direct the film, but her partner Ashi Dua coerced her into taking up Lust Stories 2.

The Mirror from Lust Stories 2 | Image: Netflix/Instagram

Talking about how she started the process, Konkona recalled, “So, I had lust on my mind, looking for lust stories, and you don't want to just clean lust because it will be a little boring because anybody knows lust. So I wanted to mix it with motherhood or something interesting.” She then recalled her friend telling her about a real-life incident when she spoke to her maid.

Konkona SenSharma says she was ‘shocked’ by her own writing

Recalling the process Konkona said, “I heard this real-life story. My friend who lives on her own came back one day and encountered a situation like this herself, the bai, except there was no conversation; she put her hand out, the bai put the key, and the story ended. But I just was putting myself in that situation thinking that, how do you deal with the situation?” The actress admitted that in the story both the characters were doing something wrong and she was aware of it so she did not want to get into the ‘morality’ of it.

She also dwelled on the topic of female sexuality and how it has been a taboo topic. She mentioned, “Firstly, I wanted to say women in any class or society can barely acknowledge their own desires. Tillotama's character says those things to her. You know, the conversations they have. I wanted it to be just said out loud because we have normalized it, and we are forgetting we are normalizing it. We're not humanizing some people, and that's not right.” In the same conversation, she admitted being afraid of how people might react to the story. She asserted, “I honestly, I never thought of that. I never thought so far ahead. I shocked myself when we were writing it. I was like aise kaise likh sakte hai.”