×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 8th, 2024 at 19:44 IST

Emily In Paris Season 4: French First Lady Brigitte Macron Spotting At Set Sparks Cameo Speculation

Brigitte Macron was spotted at the sets of Emily In Paris. The cast is currently filming for the fourth season of the show in the French capital.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Brigitte Macron to make a cameo in Emily In Paris?
Brigitte Macron to make a cameo in Emily In Paris? | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

After three successful seasons of Emily In Paris, the cast of the show was recently seen filming for the fourth instalment in the French capital. After facing multiple delays due to the Hollywood strike, the production is now back on track for the upcoming season and seems to bring a surprise with it in the form of France’s first lady Brigitte Macron. The VIP guest was spotted at the filming of the show sparking a potential cameo speculation. 

Brigitte Macron to make a special appearance in Emily In Paris Season 4

Macron was spotted on set with Lily Collins, who plays the titular role in the Netflix show. After revealing that she is "a big fan of the show," the France first lady is now scheduled to make an unexpected appearance in a future episode. 

 

While throngs of people were snapping her picture, she was grinning broadly as she dressed up in a double-breasted black blazer to greet the actors and crew. Collins, on the other hand, looked stunning as always in a tan coat akin to a cape and a dog tooth hat with a burgundy leather jacket layered underneath. 

What to expect from Season 4 of Emily In Paris?

The last season of the show ended with Camille (Camille Razat) unexpectedly disclosing Gabriel's (Lucas Bravo) true feelings for Emily (Lily Collins) during a riveting wedding ceremony, injecting an unforeseen twist into their interconnected relationships.

 

As speculation mounts, the potential departure of romantic interests Camille and Alfie looms in the upcoming season, paving the way for a seemingly imminent union between Emily and Gabriel. However, the bombshell of Camille's pregnancy adds a poignant layer of complexity to the unfolding drama, leaving fans in suspense about the future dynamics of these intertwined lives.

 

 

Advertisement

Published April 8th, 2024 at 19:44 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Jonathan Majors

Majors Assault Case

a minute ago
Watch EAM S Jaishankar's Biggest Pre-election Interview With Arnab Goswami At 8 PM And 10 PM Only on Nation Wants to Know

S Jaishankar

2 minutes ago
Maidaan

Maidaan Postponed

2 minutes ago
"Record actually shows that the DMK was very much party to the decision(s)" made on the Katchatheevu island, Jaishankar told Republic.

S Jaishankar With Arnab

4 minutes ago
We Transformed Northeast From Abandoned To Abundant Region: PM Modi

We Transformed Northeast

5 minutes ago
CSK vs KKR

IPL 2024, CSK vs KKR Live

5 minutes ago
India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in an exclusive chat with Republic.

Jaishankar on CAA

6 minutes ago
The Enforcement Directorate.

Excise Policy Case

13 minutes ago
Manoj Bajpayee

Manoj On Good Roles

25 minutes ago
German troops arriving in Lithuania as part of a permanent deployment to protect NATO's eastern flank.

German Troops Deploy

25 minutes ago
Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun In Pushpa 2

29 minutes ago
Mahua Moitra

Mahua Moitra

29 minutes ago
Maidaan

Maidan Advance Bookings

33 minutes ago
Jeetendra

Jeetendra 82nd Bday

33 minutes ago
Anant Ambani Royal Entry To Dubai Mall in Rolls-Royce Cullinan, Video Viral

Anant Ambani Dubai Mall

34 minutes ago
US Stocks

US markets volatile

37 minutes ago
Delhi

'Zombie Drug' Menace

39 minutes ago
Raveena Tandon

Raveena On Patriarchy

44 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Nifty, Sensex hit record highs led by metals, realty

    Business News9 hours ago

  2. Amritpal's Mother Held Ahead of March Seeking His Transfer to Punjab

    India News9 hours ago

  3. UPSC centre change window open for CSE candidates opting Imphal

    Education9 hours ago

  4. Delhi IGI Airport Gets 'Nuclear Bomb' Threat, 2 Passengers Held

    India News10 hours ago

  5. Rebelled Because Bal Thackeray's Ideology Was Being Compromised: Shinde

    India News11 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo