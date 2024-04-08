Advertisement

After three successful seasons of Emily In Paris, the cast of the show was recently seen filming for the fourth instalment in the French capital. After facing multiple delays due to the Hollywood strike, the production is now back on track for the upcoming season and seems to bring a surprise with it in the form of France’s first lady Brigitte Macron. The VIP guest was spotted at the filming of the show sparking a potential cameo speculation.

Brigitte Macron to make a special appearance in Emily In Paris Season 4

Macron was spotted on set with Lily Collins, who plays the titular role in the Netflix show. After revealing that she is "a big fan of the show," the France first lady is now scheduled to make an unexpected appearance in a future episode.

While throngs of people were snapping her picture, she was grinning broadly as she dressed up in a double-breasted black blazer to greet the actors and crew. Collins, on the other hand, looked stunning as always in a tan coat akin to a cape and a dog tooth hat with a burgundy leather jacket layered underneath.

What to expect from Season 4 of Emily In Paris?

The last season of the show ended with Camille (Camille Razat) unexpectedly disclosing Gabriel's (Lucas Bravo) true feelings for Emily (Lily Collins) during a riveting wedding ceremony, injecting an unforeseen twist into their interconnected relationships.

As speculation mounts, the potential departure of romantic interests Camille and Alfie looms in the upcoming season, paving the way for a seemingly imminent union between Emily and Gabriel. However, the bombshell of Camille's pregnancy adds a poignant layer of complexity to the unfolding drama, leaving fans in suspense about the future dynamics of these intertwined lives.