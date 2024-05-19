Advertisement

Season four of the popular family drama series Gullak will premiere on June 7. Streaming giant SonyLIV made the announcement on Sunday. The show, created by TVF, is directed by Shreyansh Pandey.

Who will feature in the new season of Gullak?

The upcoming season of Gullak will see series stars Jameel Khan, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Vaibhav Raj Gupta, Harsh Mayar, and Sunita Rajwar reprise their respective roles. According to the makers, this season each member of the Mishra family is ready take on a new journey in their life.

A still from Gullak | Image: IMDb

“The trailer shows a sweet and enduring face-off between parenting and adulthood in the Mishra household. As Santosh, Shanti, Anu, and Aman face new challenges in their new phase of life, be a part of their story with ‘Naye Hisse…Naye Kisse’ of season four,” read the official synopsis.

What did Jameel Khan say about joining Gullak for the fourth time?

Jameel Khan, who plays the patriarch Santosh Mishra in the series, said being a part of Gullak feels like going back to his roots and family.

“Every season brings me closer to Santosh Mishra, a character who was once unfamiliar but has now become a cherished part of my career. It gives me a chance to step into my father’s shoes and helps me understand him better.

A still from Gullak | Image: IMDb

“I am excited for the audience to embark on this unforgettable journey that will leave a lasting impact, as they see a reflection of themselves or their family through us,” Khan said in a statement.

Actor Helly Shah is the new addition to the cast this season. The first season of Gullak premiered in 2019, followed by its second season in 2021 and third season in 2022.

(With PTI inputs)