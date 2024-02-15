Advertisement

Team Gullak was recently shooting for its season 4 in Bhopal. However, the team came under the spotlight for all the wrong reasons after they reportedly littered a location in Bhopal. According to reports, the team is slapped with a ₹10,000 fine for littering. This incident unfolded after local citizens raised concerns over the mess that was left behind by the team.

What do we know about the Gullak Littering incident?

Reportedly, the situation escalated after civic authorities intervened. It is reported that initially the Gullak season 4 team was uncooperative and were refusing to present the necessary permits for the shoot. This refusal led to a heated argument, eventually making the team pay a fine of ₹10,000.

Advertisement

What do we know about Gullak Season 4?

Gullak is known for its relatable content. It stars Harsh Mayar, Jameel Khan, and Geetanjali Kulkarni among others. The show was produced by TVD's Arunabh Kumar. enjoyed a successful run since its inception, with each season delving deeper into the dynamic of the onscreen Mishra family. The show streams on Sony LIV.