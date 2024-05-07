Advertisement

Richa Chadha was a part of the ensemble cast in the recently released Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. The actress along with Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Aditi Rao Hydari and Sharmin Sehgal essayed the role of a courtesan in the pre-independence-based series by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Some social media users have taken to their accounts to share criticism of the show. Richa took to her social media account to give a befitting reply to the troll.

Richa Chadha at Met Gala | Image: Netflix India/X

Richa Chadha gives a befitting reply to the troll

On May 4, Richa Chadha took to X (formerly Twitter) to give a befitting reply to netizens who called the series ‘bakwaas’. The user wrote, “Kya bakwas movie thi, isse acha ticket ka paisa kisi ko daan deta main (It was such a rubbish movie, it would have been better if I had donated the ticket's money to someone).” This comment caught the attention of Richa, who plays, Lajjo in the series.

Richa Chadha gave a befitting reply to the user. She wrote, “It's a show, not a film, where did you buy tickets? Lie properly at least, or don't lie.” The actress’ response is now going viral on social media.

Advertisement

Vivek Agnihotri criticises Heeramandi

On May 4, the filmmaker quote tweeted an X user's post. In the post, the user was criticising the series for not getting the pre-independence Lahore right in terms of clothing, accent, and Urdu.

Advertisement

Quote sharing the post, Vivek Agnihotri wrote, "I haven’t seen the show, but I have visited Heeramandi in Lahore a few times. Bollywood has this tendency to romanticise courtesans and brothels. It’s a sad commentary because brothels have never been places of opulence, glamour or beauty. These are monuments of human injustice, pain and suffering. Those unfamiliar with this should watch Shyam Benegal’s Mandi." In the same post, the filmmaker also raised a question and asked if it was okay to glamorise human suffering in the name of creative freedom.