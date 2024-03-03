English
Updated March 2nd, 2024 at 23:34 IST

Heeramandi: Aditi Rao Hydari Says Working With Sanjay Leela Bhansali Feels Like A 'Wonderful Dream'

Aditi Rao Hydari who is all set to reunite with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for Heeramandi has shared that the entire experience feels like a dream to her.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali with Aditi Rao Hydari
Image:X
On Thursday, the Next of Netflix event in Mumbai saw the cast of the upcoming period drama Heeramandi, including Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadda, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sanjeeda Sheikh, and Sharmin Segal. Expressing their excitement, the cast members shared insights into their experiences working with renowned filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

What did Aditi Rao Hydari say about Sanjay Leela Bhansali?

Aditi has previously collaborated with SLB on Padmaavat (2017) and described the opportunity to work with him as a "wonderful dream." She also expressed the immersive experience of working with the director while praising his passion and dedication to his craft.

 

 

The actress said, “Working with Sanjay sir has been a wonderful dream. I can’t describe how it is to be around him. When we shoot a film, we get a certain amount of time to be with a director, when you shoot a show, you get that much more time. His soul goes into everything that he does. He eats, lives, and breathes his characters, there’s so much passion. I'm grateful for the challenges that he throws at you, there’s so much love, and pride, pushing you to do your best. I’m grateful for that experience and I hope I get it multiple times. I love him.”

What did Sharmin Segal say about Bhansali?

Segal who happens to be SLB's niece made her acting debut in the 2019 film Malaal which was backed by Bhansali himself. At the event, she also expressed gratitude for the privilege of working with her uncle again. She highlighted the unique challenges and opportunities presented by working on a series, likening it to "doing eight films'' due to its extended format.

She added, “As an artist, it is a privilege to be working with Sanjay sir, whether it’s on OTT or in a theatre. I’ve assisted sir on Bajirao Mastani on a movie, and watching him adapt to the format of the series was a privilege.”

Heeramandi will soon be released on Netflix.

