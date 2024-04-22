Advertisement

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is just a few days away from seeing through the much-awaited and equally delayed premiere of Heeramandi. The period drama series will be taking an opulent deep dive into the trials and tribulations of an elite house of courtesans, ruled over by their scheming keeper. What adds a layer of intrigue to the premise is that the same takes place against the backdrop of British-ruled India. Ahead of Heeramandi finally making its way to the audience, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, allowed a few restricted glimpses into the larger-than-life sets of the series.

Inside the carefully curated world of Heeramandi



In an exclusive chat with Architectural Digest India, Sanjay Leela Bhansali revealed the reason behind always opting for premises that allow him the freedom to build some of the most palatial sets seen in contemporary Bollywood - "I like to be lost, lost in bigger spaces. So, I enjoy big sets." Heeramandi, fits the brief. The sets for the period drama series was built at Mumbai’s Film City over a period of 7 months with 700 craftsmen.

The AD report details the unimaginably vast expanses of Bhansali's vision, being brought to life - "The floor houses the Shahi Mahal...the Khwabgaah...a splendid white mosque, a huge courtyard, a dancing hall, complete with water fountains, a colonial-looking room...roads and shops, and other smaller kothas...a hammam room" - one cannot possibly run out of focal points to marvel over.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali elaborates on his eye for detail



The aforementioned curated spaces stand embellished with Mughal miniature paintings, delicate frescoes, colonial portraits of British officers, filigree work on the window frames, enamel carving on the floor, etched wooden doors and handmade chandeliers. Almost every piece that has found its place in the world of Heeramandi has been approved of by Bhansali himself. His zeal for this thoroughness, he reveals, stems from his passion to create the perfect frame on screen.

He said, "I am constantly thinking will that one table matter to the audience, will that one fresco peeping out of the wall behind Mallikajaan mean anything to them?" Heeramandi will be made available for streaming on Netflix starting May 1.