Advertisement

Manisha Koirala recently featured in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s web show debut Heeramandi. The actress played the role of Mallikajaan, the matriarch and the chief courtesan of the establishment. While she is garnering a lot of praise for her performance in the show, she revealed her role was first offered to veteran star Rekha, 18 years ago.

Manisha Koirala shares Rekha’s reaction to her performance

In a conversation with Filmygyan, Manisha was asked if her role first came to Rekha, to which the actress replied positively. “I think so. She was telling me that 18-20 years ago, she was offered this role,” she said. The Heeramandi actress also revealed that Rekha Ji phoned her the next day after seeing her play Mallikajaan in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's show. She went on to say that receiving a blessing from a professional artist of her ability is unique.

She said, “Rekha ji called me and said, ‘Bachcha, I was praying that if I don’t do this role, you should do it. My prayers have come true. You have done it marvellously; you have gone through so much in life and you have brought life to the character.’ I got teary-eyed and I told her that you are making me cry.”

What is Heeramandi about?

Set against the backdrop of the Indian freedom struggle of the 1940s, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar promises to be an epic saga of love, power, revenge, and freedom. Through the stories of courtesans and their patrons, the series delves deep into the cultural reality of Heeramandi, offering a compelling narrative.

Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar premiered on the streaming giant Netflix on May 1, 2024. The series which marks Bhansali's debut in the web world, also stars Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Sonakshi Sinha, Sharmin Segal, and Fardeen Khan in pivotal roles.

Advertisement