Return to the captivating realm of Westeros with the highly anticipated second season of House Of The Dragon. Based on George RR Martin's Fire & Blood, this Game of Thrones prequel delves into the tumultuous history of the Targaryen dynasty, focusing on the fierce conflict known as the Dance of the Dragons.

House Of The Dragon's new trailer is out

In the thrilling new trailer, viewers witness the escalating war between rival factions as King Aegon II usurps the throne from Rhaenyra, sparking an epic showdown between the Blacks, led by Rhaenyra and Daemon, and the Greens, loyal to Aegon. The series will premiere on June 17

Amid the chaos of war, the trailer teases key characters and pivotal moments that will shape the course of the conflict. From fiery dragon battles to political maneuvering, each frame is charged with intensity. One intriguing moment is Jace's journey to the Wall, where he seeks allies for their cause, echoing the intricate alliances that define Westeros, reminiscent of Tyrion Lannister's journey in Game of Thrones season 1.

What more do we know about House Of The Dragon?

For those unfamiliar, House Of The Dragon serves as a prequel set nearly 200 years before Game Of Thrones. The stellar cast includes Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D'Arcy, and others reprising pivotal roles, along with new additions Abubakar Salim, Gayle Rankin, Freddie Fox, and Simon Russell Beale.