Bethany Antonia, known for playing Baela Targaryen in House of the Dragon, recently made headlines after she came out as gay. The actress received a deeply racist message on her Instagram and she responded to it with an unexpected confession. She claimed that she is gay.

Bethany Antonia opens up about her sexuality

Bethany shared a screenshot of a DM she got on her Instagram stories on Monday, that read, “N-word, you look like a piece of s***. It’s a miracle they even included you in the trailer. But we don’t care. I hope you accidentally die on set.” The actress responded with, “Wait till they find out I’m gay too…” coming out in the process.

She also shared a second story on social media, in which she was shown grinning and having fun. The caption for it said, “Y'all won't ruin this first glimmer of dragon joy for us negroes.” This is the first time Bethany has acknowledged or made confessions about her sexuality on a public platform.

Bethany Antonia's role in House of the Dragon

House of the Dragon, which takes place many years before the events of Game of Thrones, will follow the conflicting factions of the Targaryen dynasty as Emma D'Arcy's character, Rhaenyra, and Olivia Cooke's character, Alicent, battle it out with fire-breathing dragons in an attempt to take control of the Iron Throne.

Antonia plays Princess Baela Targaryen in the show. She rides a dragon named Moondancer, just like many other Targaryens.