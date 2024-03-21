Advertisement

HBO will soon be bringing to audiences the second season of their uber-successful Game of Thrones franchise spin-off, House of the Dragon. The trailer for the second season will be released by the production on March 21. Ahead of the same, some intriguing character posters were shared, piquing the curiosity of fans worldwide.

Character posters revealed from House of the Dragon's second season

The official Instagram handle for House of the Dragon, in a joint post with the official handle for Game of Thrones, shared a series of character posters from the second season of the series. The character posters come just ahead of the trailer release for the series. A series of words spread across the carousel post come together to spell out - 'ALL MUST CHOOSE'. The caption on the other hand reiterates the same along with the hashtags '#TeamGreen' and '#TeamBlack'.

Advertisement



The posters also reveal that the second season of House of the Dragon will be made available for streaming, starting June of this year. It is worth noting that the second season gears up for arrival after an almost two-year-long wait on the part of the series' fans. The first season is still streaming on Jio Cinema.

Paddy Considine is upset about not returning to the second season

For the unversed, Paddy Considine essayed the role of Viserys Targaryen. the King of the Seven Kingdoms. The character, however, was killed off after eight episodes. This of course means that Considine will not be returning for the second season, something which he has previously expressed his displeasure.



In an earlier interview with Variety, Considine said, "Yeah, I was told that (Viserys would die). That was the first tiny bit of disappointment,” he said. “But then I saw the character arc and his demise, and I thought he was a gift. Sometimes things just come to you at the right moments. I feel like I was ready for him."