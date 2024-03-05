Still from House of the dragon | Image: HBO

The second season of House of the Dragon, the Game of Thrones spinoff show, will premiere on HBO in June. Warner Bros. Discovery streaming and gaming chief J.B. Perrette revealed the launch month during an interview at Morgan Stanley’s Technology, Media and Telecom conference, reported Variety.

What is House of the Dragon about?

Based on author George RR Martin’s Game of Thrones book Fire & Blood, House of the Dragon follows the Targaryen dynasty in the fictional continent of Westeros. The story takes place nearly 200 years before the happenings in Game of Thrones.

It follows the Targaryen dynasty in Westeros following the Seven Kingdoms' unification. This occurred long before Daenerys was born, but it provides additional context for her family's history beyond what was briefly mentioned in GoT.

The team of House of the Dragon

Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Eve Best, Steve Toussaint, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, Tom Glynn-Carney, Sonoya Mizuno, Rhys Ifans, Harry Collett, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Phia Saban, Jefferson Hall and Matthew Needham are returning cast members.

Season 2 introduces several new characters who will play pivotal roles in the unfolding drama. Tom Taylor as Lord Cregan Stark, Clinton Liberty as Addam of Hull, Jamie Kenna as Ser Alfred Broome, Kieran Bew as Hugh, Tom Bennett as Ulf, and Vincent Regan as Ser Rickard Thorne join the ensemble cast.

The creative forces behind the series, with co-creator and executive producer George R. R. Martin, co-creator and showrunner Ryan Condal, and an impressive lineup of executive producers, including Sara Hess, Alan Taylor, Melissa Bernstein, Kevin de la Noy, Loni Peristere, and Vince Gerardis, ensure a compelling and visually stunning continuation of the Targaryen saga.

The first season of House of the Dragon premiered on August 21 in 2022. It was renewed for a second season after drawing record-breaking ratings for HBO.

