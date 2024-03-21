Advertisement

House of the Dragon season 2 will make its premiere on HBO in June later this year. While the trailer for the upcoming season will be released by the production on March 21, some intriguing character posters from the show were unveiled earlier today. The first season of HoTD showed the close friendship of Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock) and Alicent (Emily Carey), which later turned into bitter animosity.

What happened in Season 1 of House Of The Dragon?

Younger iterations of Rhaenyra and Alicent were shown to be extremely close friends in the first season of House of the Dragon, sharing secrets and having fun together at the castle. But Alicent's family saw an opportunity they couldn't pass up when King Viserys I's (Paddy Considine) wife died giving birth.

Advertisement

Viserys could use Alicent's youth to have more children if he so desired, and Westeros needed a new queen. Alicent's betrayal and her disregard for Rhaenyra's feelings would make Rhaenyra uneasy.

Advertisement

What to expect from the second season?

Now in the second season, Tensions between Alicent Hightower, the queen and mother of the king's trueborn son, and Rhaenyra Targaryen, the legitimate heir to the Iron Throne, are at an all-time high following the shocking conclusion of Season 1. To exact revenge for Laenor's passing, Rhaenyra and Alicent will do whatever it takes.

Set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon follows the Targaryen dynasty in Westeros following the Seven Kingdoms' unification. This occurred long before Daenerys was born, but it provides additional context for her family's history beyond what was briefly mentioned in Game of Thrones.

Based on George RR Martin's novel Fire & Blood, the series was created by authors Ryan J. Condal and George RR Martin. Paddy Considine, Emmy D'Arcy, Matt Smith, Rhys Ifans, Olivia Cooke, and Fabien Frankel are among the ensemble cast members.

Advertisement