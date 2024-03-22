Advertisement

HBO has unveiled not one, but two trailers for the highly anticipated new installment of the Game of Thrones spin-off, House of the Dragon. Set to premiere on June 17, the series dives deep into the heart of Westeros, chronicling the legendary Dance of the Dragons amid the division between the Greens and the Blacks.

Makers unveil the trailer of House of the Dragon

Following the coronation of King Aegon II and the tragic demise of Lucerys Targaryen, the narrative of House of the Dragon season 2 delves into the heart of the conflict as the Dance of the Dragons takes center stage. With allegiances split between the Greens and the Blacks, viewers are poised to witness an epic struggle for power and supremacy.

As supporters of Alicent and Viserys's son, Aegon II, vie for control from the seat of power in King's Landing, tensions escalate amid a vacuum of effective leadership. Meanwhile, Rhaenyra's Black Council grapples with strategic decisions following the devastating loss at Dragonstone. Despite reminiscing about past camaraderie, the relentless tide of war drives both factions towards inevitable conflict, even within their ranks.

What more do we know about House of the Dragon?

The fantasy drama series draws inspiration from George R.R. Martin's book Fire & Blood, meticulously detailing the rich history of House Targaryen. Season 1 set the stage, following Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen in her quest to claim the title of chosen heir of King Viserys I, laying the groundwork for the impending war of succession among the Targaryens.

The returning cast boasts familiar faces including Emma D’Arcy as Rhaenyra Targaryen, Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower, and Matt Smith as Daemon Targaryen, alongside a constellation of talent portraying key characters from the Targaryen saga. Joining the ensemble are new additions such as Tom Taylor, Clinton Liberty, Jamie Kenna, and others, adding depth and intrigue to the ensemble.