Updated January 25th, 2024 at 09:29 IST

Ila Arun Opens Up About Her Role In Sushmita Sen Starrer Aarya Antim Vaar Ahead Of Release

Speaking about her role in Aarya Antim Vaar, Ila said that she has never played such a role where you represent a class but are broken at the same time.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Ila Arun & Sushmita Sen
Ila Arun & Sushmita Sen | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Veteran actress Ila Arun opened up about her role in Aarya. Speaking about her role, Ila said that she has never played such a role where you represent a class, a royalty, but somewhere you are shattered and broken. The actress is geared up for the release of Aarya Antim Vaar.

Ila Arun opens about her role in Aarya 

Speaking about her role Ila said: "Aarya's Antim Vaar will be a highlight of any woman's journey. For me, shooting with Ram Madhvani was a very exclusive experience because it gave me a chance to explore my inner self, my strength, my dignity, my ambitions, my prejudices, and my insecurities."

"There are so many things, as a woman, which are unexplored, and Aarya gave me a chance to explore myself because it was definitely an unusual role. I've never played such a role where you represent a class, a royalty; you have all the dignity, you have all the strength, but somewhere you are shattered and broken," added Ila.

Ila plays the character of Nalini Sahiba. 

Ila on working with Sushmita Sen 

Earlier, Ila opened up on working with Sushmita Sen. She said, “The moment I landed the role in ‘Aarya 3’, I was filled with anticipation about seeing Sushmita once more.” She further added, “Our previous collaboration on 'Chingaari' had already formed a strong bond and mutual respect between us, and it was during that time that I truly got to know the actor in her. Before that, I had known and appreciated her as a model and Miss Universe, but witnessing her on set revealed her incredible strength.”

The 69-year-old actress further shared, “Even when she faced a brief illness during 'Aarya,' my concern was palpable. However, when she returned to the set, it was as if she hadn't suffered at all.”

Aarya Antim Vaar will be streaming on OTT from February 9.

With inputs from IANS 

Published January 25th, 2024 at 09:29 IST

