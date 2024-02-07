Advertisement

Veteran actress Ila Arun opened up about her role in Aarya. Speaking about her role, Ila said that she has never played such a role where you represent a class, a royalty, but somewhere you are shattered and broken. The actress is geared up for the release of Aarya Antim Vaar.

Ila Arun opens about her role in Aarya

Speaking about her role Ila said: "Aarya's Antim Vaar will be a highlight of any woman's journey. For me, shooting with Ram Madhvani was a very exclusive experience because it gave me a chance to explore my inner self, my strength, my dignity, my ambitions, my prejudices, and my insecurities."

"There are so many things, as a woman, which are unexplored, and Aarya gave me a chance to explore myself because it was definitely an unusual role. I've never played such a role where you represent a class, a royalty; you have all the dignity, you have all the strength, but somewhere you are shattered and broken," added Ila.

Ila plays the character of Nalini Sahiba.

Ila on working with Sushmita Sen

Earlier, Ila opened up on working with Sushmita Sen. She said, “The moment I landed the role in ‘Aarya 3’, I was filled with anticipation about seeing Sushmita once more.” She further added, “Our previous collaboration on 'Chingaari' had already formed a strong bond and mutual respect between us, and it was during that time that I truly got to know the actor in her. Before that, I had known and appreciated her as a model and Miss Universe, but witnessing her on set revealed her incredible strength.”

The 69-year-old actress further shared, “Even when she faced a brief illness during 'Aarya,' my concern was palpable. However, when she returned to the set, it was as if she hadn't suffered at all.”

Aarya Antim Vaar will be streaming on OTT from February 9.

With inputs from IANS