Advertisement

Mayyank Taandon, who shot to fame as a child artist in the 2003 kids' TV show Karishma Kaa Karishma, has all grown up. He recently made his debut as one of the lead actors in Rohit Shetty's debut web series Indian Police Force. The film also starred Sidharth Malhotra, Vivek Oberoi and Shilpa Shetty in the lead roles.

As the film became the most binge-watched first season on Prime Video in the first week of launch, Mayyank dropped a heartfelt post dedicated to his "boss" Rohit Shetty.

Advertisement

Mayyank Taandon calls Rohit Shetty 'unstoppable'

Taking to Instagram, Mayyank shared a behind-the-scenes photo from the sets of the Indian Police Force in which he and Shetty are looking at the monitor with a serious look. In the image, the director looks badly hurt as he is sporting bandages around his fingers and whole hand and is wearing a sling.

Advertisement

Lauding the director for his dedication, Mayyank revealed that Shetty suffered from broken bones and had to undergo multiple surgeries and producers. Despite all this, in just two days, the director was back on the sets. He wrote, "Few broken bones, more than 80 stitches, Multiple surgeries and procedures which included placing a metal frame and skin grafting, Less than 4 hours of sleep in the past 2 days."

"And, above all, only 2 days after the incident… All that this man said was… ACTION… @itsrohitshetty my boss, doing what he does best. BEING UNSTOPPABLE," he added.

Soon after he shared the post, Rohit Shetty's sister, Mehek Shetty, dropped heart emoticons in the comment section.

Advertisement

Rohit Shetty introduced 'grown up' Mayyank Taandon

On Friday, Rohit Shetty shared a then-and-now video featuring Mayyank. In the video, we get glimpses of the actor's journey from a child actor to antagonist Zarar / Haider in the Indian Police Force. The reel also features snippets from his other projects, including Suniel Shetty's Ehsaas. Sharing the montage, the director wrote, "This is for the 90s kid... Introducing (grown up) @mayyanktaandon."

Advertisement

Soon after he dropped the reel, Mayyank dropped a lengthy note in the comment section, thanking him for preparing him for the onscreen portrayal and trusting him with the part. "This one is going to be a long post. The man that matters the most, My teacher, my boss, my inspiration. Thank you for not only preparing me for the onscreen life But also for life, no matter how it comes! Thank you for choosing me to bring Zarar & Haider to life. Thank you for trusting me, encouraging me and forging me into what I am today! Thank you for INTRODUCING me! I love you boss. Upwards and Onwards only!," he wrote.

Mayyank signed off by writing, "Ladies & Gentlemen, Mayyank Taandon, FROM THE SCHOOL OF ROHIT SHETTY!"

Mayyank also worked as an assistant director to Rohit Shetty in Chennai Express, Singham Return, Dilwale, Golmaal Again and Cirkus.

Advertisement

The actor recently married Mayuri Soni and hosted a grand reception bash in Mumbai, which was attended by Tiger Shroff, Pooja Hegde, Rohit Shetty, Vivek Oberoi, Arjun Kapoor and others.