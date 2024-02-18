Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 18th, 2024 at 10:08 IST

Indrani Mukerjea-Sheena Bora Docu-series To Not Stream On OTT? CBI Seeks Stay On Release

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Saturday moved an application before a special court seeking a stay on a documentary series on Indrani Mukerjea.

Republic Entertainment Desk
The Indrani Mukerjea Story
The Indrani Mukerjea Story | Image:Netflix
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Saturday moved an application before a special court in Mumbai seeking a stay on a documentary series on Indrani Mukerjea, the prime accused in the Sheena Bora murder case. The docu-series, titled The Indrani Mukerjea Story: The Buried Truth delves into the disappearance of 25-year-old Bora and is scheduled to premiere on streaming platform Netflix on February 23.

CBI to put a stay on Indrani Mukerjea series?

In its application filed through public prosecutor CJ Nandode, the CBI asked the court “to issue direction to accused and other concerned for staying/stopping the featuring of the accused persons and the persons connected with the case in the documentary by Netflix and its broadcasting on any platform till the conclusion of the ongoing trial”.

A still from Indrani Mukerjea series | Image: X

 

CBI Special Judge SP Naik-Nimbalkar issued notices to Netflix Entertainment Services India and others for their response on the application.

The hearing on the application has been fixed for February 20.

Advertisement

Bora (24) was allegedly strangled to death in a car by Indrani Mukerjea, her then driver Shyamvar Rai and former husband Sanjeev Khanna in April 2012.

A still from Indrani Mukerjea series | Image: X

 

Bora was Indrani’s daughter from a previous relationship. Her burnt body was found in a forest in neighbouring Raigad district.

Bora’s murder came to light in 2015 after driver Shyamvar Rai revealed the incident following his arrest in another case.

Advertisement

Indrani was held in August 2015 and received bail in May 2022.

Rai, Khanna and Peter Mukerjea are also out on bail in the case.

Advertisement
Indrani Mukerjea | Image: X

 

Why did Indrani Mukerjea kill Sheena Bora?

The CBI claims that Mukerjea killed Bora out of rage over her relationship with Rahul Mukerjea, the former media baron Peter Mukerjea's son, who is also charged in the murder case. But Mukerjea has insisted that Sheena was alive and not murdered, even going so far as to say that in 2012 she had traveled overseas to pursue her studies.

(With inputs from PTI)

Advertisement

Published February 18th, 2024 at 10:08 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Dons Athleisure

12 hours ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhant Hits The Gym

12 hours ago
Surbhi Chandna and Shrenu Parikh

Surbhi shares video

12 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena's Fashion Goals

12 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara's Day Out

12 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Caught On Camera

12 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Arrives at Airport

15 hours ago
Nakkul Mehta

Nakkul's Son's B'day

17 hours ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika

18 hours ago
Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha At Sathyabama

18 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul-Jackky At Temple

18 hours ago
Sussanne Khan

Sussanne Goes Stylish

18 hours ago
Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal Stuns In Black

18 hours ago
Boman Irani

Boman Irani Gets Clicked

18 hours ago
Nikhil Sidharth

Nikhil Enjoys Flight

18 hours ago
Actor Sidharth

Siddharth Sings A Song

18 hours ago
Vidyut Jammval

Vidyut At Airport

18 hours ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi on NBK109 Set

18 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. What Is Popcorn Brain? Causes, Symptoms, Remedies, And More

    Lifestyle Health15 minutes ago

  2. R Ashwin en route to Rajkot, will rejoin the squad in Day 4

    Sports 21 minutes ago

  3. Australian cop allegedly steals 81 Bitcoin during drug raid

    Business News23 minutes ago

  4. IND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 4 Live: Kuldeep Yadav's batting spell ends

    Sports 27 minutes ago

  5. Rashmika Says She 'Escaped Death' After Flight Makes Emergency Landing

    Entertainment27 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo