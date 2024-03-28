Advertisement

Netflix has released its latest offering along the lines of historical docudramas with Testament: The Story of Moses. Produced by Karga7, this three-part series explores the redemption arc of the biblical figure Moses, stirring discussions on the accuracy of its portrayal.

Is Testament: The Story of Moses accurate?

While the series traces Moses' life journey as depicted in the Book of Exodus, some scholars of Biblical History in Israel's Past caution against accepting it as a historically accurate account. They argue that the events chronicled in Exodus may not align precisely with the princely prophet's actual tale.

Despite potential inaccuracies, Testament: The Story of Moses promises a comprehensive exploration of Moses' narrative, incorporating details from various biblical sources and even extrapolating events not explicitly mentioned in scripture. To lend credibility to the narrative, the series features insights from a panel of professional theologians and religious experts, adopting a talking-heads-style documentary approach.

Advertisement

Netflix is not a new accuse of inaccuracies

However, Netflix's track record with historical docudramas has invited scepticism. Previous releases like Queen Cleopatra (2023) and Alexander: The Making of a God (2024) faced criticism for their factual inaccuracies, prompting doubts about the platform's commitment to historical authenticity.

Advertisement

Producers Emre Sahin and Kelly McPherson defended the Testament recently and asserted its fidelity to historical events. They highlight the incorporation of expert interviews into gripping storytelling, with narration by Charles Dance and actor Avi Azulay portraying Moses.

Despite past missteps, there's optimism surrounding Testament: The Story of Moses, given Karga7's reputation for producing historically accurate content. Notable successes like Rise of Empires: Ottoman (2020) and Midnight at the Pera Palace (year) have earned acclaim for their meticulous attention to historical detail.

Advertisement

How did you find Testament: The Story of Moses on Netflix? Tell us by tweeting your thoughts on @republicglitz