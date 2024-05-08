Advertisement

Jenna Ortega starrer Wednesday earned rave reviews from the audience across the globe. The first season which released in 2022 is returning with a sequel and the cast has already begun filming in Ireland. Director Tim Burton confirmed the news via Netflix's official social media handle on Tuesday.

Behind the scenes of Wednesday 2

Taking to X, the official page of Wednesday Addams shared a video that shows Thing carrying the script of season 2 and delivering it to the cast including Joy Sunday, Joanna Lumley, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Emma Myers, Steve Buscemi, Billie Piper and last but not the least, he hands it over to Wednesday. The cover of the script features the text, "Wednesday, season 2. Chapter One: Here We Woe Again.” The script also revealed that the first episode was written by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar.

The official page of Netflix also shared a picture of the whole cast and crew with the caption, "Wednesday Season 2 is NOW IN PRODUCTION Please give a round of double snaps to our cast — now including Christopher Lloyd, Steve Buscemi, Thandiwe Newton, Joanna Lumley, Haley Joel Osment, Heather Matarazzo, and Billie Piper!”

What else do we know about Wednesday?

In the upcoming series Jenna, Catherine, Luis Guzmán, Isaac Ordonez, and Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo will reprise their roles. Emma Myers, Joy Sunday, Hunter Doohan, Victor Dorobantu, Moosa Mostafa, and Georgie Farmer will also be returning, as will Fred Armisen and Jamie McShane in guest roles.

(A BTS photo from the sets of Wednesday 2 | Image: Netflix/X)

Noticeably, Percy Hynes White, who was one of the leads in season 1, will be seen missing from the sequel. Apart from him, Jamie McShane and Naomi J Ogawa are also not returning. Meanwhile, the roles of new members who have joined the series Evie Templeton, Owen Painter, Billie Piper and Noah Taylor are yet to be revealed. Speaking with Variety, series creators and showrunners Al Gough and Miles Millar said, “We are thrilled that the entire Addams family will be enrolling in Nevermore Academy this season along with a dream cast of icons and new faces.”