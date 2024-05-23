Advertisement

Jessica Madsen, who played the role of Cressida Cowper in Bridgerton is receiving hate messages after the release of season 3. The recently released season showcases the fallout between Eloise Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington after the former learns the latter is a Lady Whistledown. Eloise befriends Cressida, who used to bully Penelope. However, Eloise gets caught in between when both Cressida and Penelope compete for the attention of the same suitor, Lord Debling.

I really don't take those things personally: Jessica Madsen

In a joint interview with Jessi, Jessica told PEOPLE that she has been receiving "interesting comments and some interesting DMs” about her character. She knows that the audience is "not" the biggest fan of hers but feels that receiving hatred means she did her job right. “It makes me feel like I've done my job right," she said adding that she doesn't take hate messages personally. “The internet is wild. But I like it when people who I meet [who] have appreciated the show. Yeah. That's always lovely," she added.

(A still from the web series | Image: Instagram)

Jessica Madsen spills the beans about her character Cressida Cowper in the Second Part

Jessica is shown as mean and a bully in Bridgerton. However, in the third season, the makers offered a peek into her character. In the same interview, the actress teased the audience that there are "twists and turns" ahead for her character. She said the mask is falling off Cressida and she is becoming a human being. "No, we're getting to see her human side and why she is the way she is. And yeah, that every mean girl has something beneath her. If we quote, "mean girl" as everyone likes to call her," she added.

(A still from the web series | Image: Instagram)

Bridgerton Season 3 has been divided into two parts. The first part is currently streaming on Netflix, while the second part will release on June 13.