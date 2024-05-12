Advertisement

Jim Parsons hilarious yet endearing turn as Dr. Sheldon Cooper, in American sitcom The Big Bang Theory, motivated a spinoff series - Young Sheldon, which aired back in 2017. After 7 successful seasons, Young Sheldon has shot its protagonist - the young Ian Armitage, to stardom. A curated then and now collage of the two Sheldons, has off late, been taking the internet by storm.

Sheldon Cooper Meets Sheldon Cooper



Back when the production of Young Sheldon had kickstarted, Jim Parsons had paid a visits to the sets of the same. A memorable picture of him alongside a rather young Ian Armitage, had been clicked at the time for memorabilia's sake. Fast forward seven successful seasons, Jim Parsons - who is all set to make a cameo in the series finale, recreated the picture with a now grown up Ian Armitage. Set side by side, the then and now collage appears to have captured the fancy of the internet.

Iain Armitage and Jim Parsons from the ‘YOUNG SHELDON’ premiere to the finale. pic.twitter.com/7OeFr6AAlF — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm)

A X user commented, "So grown up, man (crying emoji)." Another chimed in, "Time goes by so fast." A third reaction read, "Perfect casting for Young Sheldon." Echoing Sheldon's matter of fact tone, another X user quipped, "Once the show is over older Sheldon will absorb the life force of the younger one, the show was simply a ritual to get young Sheldon’s body ready for the transference of youth."

Jim Parsons returns as Sheldon Cooper



The series finale of the seventh season of Young Sheldon - set to air on May 16, will see Jim Parsons appear in a cameo, reprising his role of Sheldon Cooper. Mayim Bialik who plays Amy Farrah Fowler too will be making a cameo appearance.

This will mark the first time the duo will reprise their respective roles since the series finale of The Big Bang Theory, back in May of 2019.