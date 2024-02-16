Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

TRENDING /
Updated February 15th, 2024 at 23:28 IST

Karan Wahi Reunites With Jennifer Winget After 14 Years, Talks About Having Romantic Tension

Karan Wahi and Jennifer Winget will appear on screen together after over a decade. The actors will be seen together in the series Raisinghani vs Raisinghani.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Karan Wahi
Karan Wahi | Image:Karan Wahi/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Karan Wahi and Jennifer Winget are all set to share screen space again in the upcoming show Raisinghani vs Raisinghani. The actors have previously shared the screen in the popular 2007 romantic drama Dil Mil Gaye. As they reunite after over a decade, Karan opens up on their chemistry and comfort with each other. 

Karan Wahi-Jennifer Winget on screen together invoke nostalgia 

Actor Karan Wahi has reflected upon his reunion with Jennifer Winget in the show Raisinghani vs Raisinghani after more than a decade, calling it a reinvention of their on-screen dynamics. The duo have starred together in the 2007 medical drama Dill Mill Gayye. Jennifer played the role of Dr Riddhima Gupta, while Karan portrayed Dr Siddhant Modi. The show which ended in 2010 had attracted viewers with its fresh storyline.

The return of Karan and Jennifer in the legal drama Raisinghani vs Raisinghani showcases more than just a walk down memory lane; it's a fresh chapter that transcends their previous roles, delving deeper into the intricacies of their characters and their evolving chemistry.

Karan Wahi on his bond with Jennifer Winget

Talking about the same, Karan expressed: “Sharing the screen with Jenny after 14 years is a nostalgic moment for us as well as for our fans. But this time our chemistry has evolved and so have our characters. More than just the romantic tension, the audience can expect a sense of rivalry, redemption, and relentless passion that will keep them hooked throughout the series.”

“Our characters carry deeper layers of emotion and complexity, making every scene charged with anticipation and intrigue. It's not just a reunion; it's a reinvention of our on-screen dynamics, which I am sure the audience will like,” he added. Raisinghani vs Raisinghani weaves the lives of legal professionals, probing the intricacies of moral dilemmas and the challenge of choosing the right path over the easy one. Along with Jennifer Winget and Karani Wahi, the show features Reem Shaikh.
(With inputs from IANS)

Published February 15th, 2024 at 23:28 IST

