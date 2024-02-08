Advertisement

The official trailer of upcoming OTT movie Karmma Calling was released earlier this evening. The series, which promises to be a gripping revenge thriller set against the backdrop of high society, is scheduled to have its OTT premiere on January 26. This would be the first major OTT release for the streaming platform Disney + Hotstar.

Raveena Tandon plays a reigning society queen with a dark past

The trailer charters the lives of two women - Indrani Kothari (Raveena Tandon), a reigning society queen whose life is steeped in the boons and perils of high society glamour, and Karma Talwar, an up-and-coming ambitious woman who under her beautiful presence hides a closet full of gritty secrets.

Namrata Sheth had recently opened up about how she bagged the part in the show after many auditions. Talking about her role, Namrata Sheth had said, “Karma is somebody that has come from a lot of wealth but then she lost everything and had nothing for a long time in her life. She decides to come back into this high society world where she has to play a part and look the part. We still maintained the elegance and minimalism that defines her personality."

Karmma Calling is the official adaptation of the TV show Revenge

Raveena Tandon, who was one of the biggest Bollywood stars in the 90s, made her OTT debut last year with the series Araynak. Besides Tandon and Sheth, The show’s ensemble cast includes actors like Varun Sood, Gaurav Sharma, Waluscha D’souza, Amy Aela, Viraf Patel and Piyush Khati.

Karmma Calling is directed by Ruchi Narain who had earlier directed the much-acclaimed OTT movie starring Kiara Advani in an unconventional role. Karmma Calling is the official adaptation of the American TV show Revenge, the Mike Kelley drama inspired by the iconic 1844 novel The Count of Montecristo which had a successful run on air between 2011 and 2015.

