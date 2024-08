Published 21:14 IST, August 1st 2024

Kay Kay Menon, Ranvir Shorey, Rasika Dugal Starrer Shekhar Home To Premiere On THIS Date

Shekhar Home series, directed by Rohan Sippy and Srijit Mukherjee, will release on August 14, featuring Kay Kay Menon, Ranvir Shorey, and Rasika Dugal.