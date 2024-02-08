Advertisement

Abhishek Chaubey's web series Killer Soup, starring Konkana SenSharma and Manoj Bajpayee, is currently streaming on Netflix. The dark comedy made its debut last week to critical and fan acclaim. In a recent interview, the director discussed the show, going "pan-India," and why he is not impressed by internalized acting in mainstream cinema.

Abhishek Chaubey slams internalised acting

In contrast to the current trend of internalised acting, where actors are restrained, Killer Soup depends on the actors going above and beyond in front of the camera. In a conversation with DNA India, Abhishek said he isn’t a big fan of internalised acting.

Abhishek Chaubey

The filmmaker said, “In our mainstream cinema, we are seeing a lot of internalised acting these days. That is actually terrible. It’s so one note. In order to reduce the emotion, they are not doing anything at all. In Killer Soup, at least, I get to watch all these actors in a state where they are not trying to do that. Here, they are hyper all the time. That is also great acting. Jim Carey is a great actor. You need to explore that kind of a thing too.”

Abhishek Chaubey believes there is 'no terror in the bang'

Abhishek also opened up about his rationale behind letting the audience get a go-ahead on the characters as opposed to simply presenting yet another straightforward thriller. Citing Alfred Hitchcock's rationale in this regard, the director explained how when the audience is not waiting on a plot twist as they feel they are in on the narrative, springing them with one is what keeps the thrill going.

Still from Killer Soup

Killer Soup revolves around an aspiring home chef plotting to replace her husband with her lover and will start to stream on Netflix on January 11, 2024.