Abhishek Chaubey has just seen through the release of his latest directorial offering, Killer Soup. The quirky thriller series, starring Konkona Sen Sharma and Manoj Bajpayee in the lead - the latter notably playing a double role - is a templated take on Chaubey's own well-established cinematic aesthetic with hints of foray into new territory. The director recently opened up about what inspired his vision for the project, also commenting on what it is that he expects from his actors.

Abhishek Chaubey believes there is 'no terror in the bang'



In an exclusive interview with DNA, Abhishek Chaubey opened up about his rationale behind letting the audience get a go-ahead on the characters as opposed to simply presenting yet another straightforward thriller. Citing Alfred Hitchcock's rationale in this regard, Chaubey explained how when the audience is not waiting on a plot twist as they feel they are in on the narrative, springing them with one is what keeps the thrill going.

He said, "There was another way of writing this story, where the audience is not ahead of the characters. But that perhaps would have been the conventional approach. But Alfred Hitchcock famously said, ‘There is no terror in the bang, only in the anticipation of it’. I think that when the audience is one up on the characters, they tend to have a lot of fun. The humour is coming out from the way the characters are, not from the situation. It’s more just the way these people are, so atrangi."

Abhishek Chaubey criticises internalised acting



Abhishek Chaubey also had a scathing critique to share regarding what he calls "internalised acting". Chaubey made his preference known for over the top drama, not leaving much to imagination when it came to knowing a character's state of mind - something he has effectively brought to life in Killer Soup.

He said, "In our mainstream cinema, we are seeing a lot of internalised acting these days. That is actually terrible. It’s so one note. In order to reduce the emotion, they are not doing anything at all. In Killer Soup, at least, I get to watch all these actors in a state where they are not trying to do that. Here, they are hyper all the time. That is also great acting. Jim Carey is a great actor. You need to explore that kind of a thing too."