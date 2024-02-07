Advertisement

Kim Kardashian is set to make her debut as an executive producer and feature in a forthcoming documentary. The social media star is set to produce a three-part series of a documentary about the legendary Hollywood icon Elizabeth Taylor. The BBC-commissioned project, tentatively titled Elizabeth Taylor: Rebel Superstar, will be produced by Passion Pictures, the Oscar-winning team behind Searching for Sugar Man, and the recent Sundance success Super/Man about Christopher Reeve.

Why is Kim Kardashian a part of the documentary?

Kim Kardashian conducted Elizabeth Taylor's final interview before her passing. The social media star expressed admiration for the Hollywood icon while describing her as a fearless individual. Kardashian emphasizes Taylor's ability to undergo multiple life chapters and credits her with setting a blueprint for subsequent generations.

All you need to know about Elizabeth Taylor: Rebel Superstar

The documentary aims to provide an in-depth exploration of Elizabeth Taylor's acting craft, delving into her mesmerizing performances that not only captivated audiences but also revolutionized the dynamics between stars and the public. The series will highlight how Taylor redefined fame, broke barriers in Hollywood, and evolved into a billion-dollar businesswoman, activist, and advocate. Fremantle will handle global distribution for the docuseries.

The documentary will feature interviews with various individuals connected to Elizabeth Taylor, including her friend Dame Joan Collins, who famously vied for the role of Cleopatra in Margaret O’Brien, a schoolmate from the MGM backlot, close friend Carole Bayer Sager, and leading scientist Dr. Anthony Fauci who collaborated with Taylor in the fight against AIDS.

Alistair Pegg, Commissioning Editor at the BBC, expressed excitement about the upcoming series, noting its potential to offer a fresh perspective on Elizabeth Taylor's acting prowess and influence. Hamish Fergusson, creative director and executive producer at Passion Pictures, praised Taylor's enduring legacy and unique contributions to the concept of stardom and celebrity.

Elizabeth Taylor: Rebel Superstar is a Passion Pictures production for BBC Arts. James House will be the series director, and Jemma Chisnall will be the series producer. The BBC's commissioning editor for the project is Alistair Pegg.

