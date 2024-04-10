×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 10th, 2024 at 09:02 IST

Kit Harington Confirms Jon Snow Sequel To Game of Thrones 'Isn’t Happening'

After Game of Thrones ended in 2019, only one spinoff has been aired thus far -- House of the Dragon- whose second season will air in June this year.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Kit Harington as Jon Snow from Game of Thrones
Kit Harington as Jon Snow from Game of Thrones | Image:AP News
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Kit Harington has shut down talk surrounding Jon Snow sequel to HBO’s massive hit Game of Thrones. A sequel centered around the popular Snow, who started Game of Thrones as an outcast and brother of the Night’s Watch and fought his way to more power in Westeros and the truth of his ancestry, had reportedly been in development for a few years. However, Harington told AP that "there are no plans for it at the moment".

Kit Harington as Jon Snow in Game Of Thrones | Image: AP

Nothing really stuck: Kit Harington on shelved GoT prequel

Earlier, Emilia Clarke and author George RR Martin had also confirmed that a Game of Thrones spin-off series based around Kit Harington's Jon Snow was being developed at HBO. It's working title was Snow. However, Harington shared recently that the makers are not moving forward with it. “There are no plans for it at the moment. It’s off the table for the foreseeable,” Harington told AP News while promoting his new crime drama film Blood for Dust.

Kit Harington as Jon Snow in Game Of Thrones | Image: AP

“We sort of threw around a few ideas. Nothing really stuck, and we’re going to leave it there for the moment,” Harington added. An HBO spokesperson declined comment to the AP.

Advertisement

Snow not the first GoT spinoff to be shelved

Game of Thrones ended in 2019 after eight seasons, but the prospect of spinoffs were always talked about. Fans had to wait three years for the only one that’s aired thus far, the prequel House of the Dragon, set two centuries before Game of Thrones. The second season of House of the Dragon is set to premiere on June 16. Meanwhile, fans can look forward to the prequel Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight. Warner Bros announced last week that Peter Claffey and Dexter Sol Ansell will lead the series, set 100 years before Game of Thrones.

Advertisement

In 2019, HBO reportedly dropped a prequel set thousands of years beforehand. Starring Naomi Watts, it had already filmed a pilot episode.

(With inputs from AP News)

Advertisement

 

 

 

 

Advertisement

Published April 10th, 2024 at 09:02 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sensex

Nifty, Sensex

2 minutes ago
Sylvester Stallone

Casting Agency Quits Show

4 minutes ago
Pat Cummins, Nitish Reddy

Cummins applauds Reddy

7 minutes ago
Madhya Pradesh BJP MLA triggers row

BJP Slams Digvijaya

8 minutes ago
Real Madrid vs Manchester City

Real Madrid vs Man City

19 minutes ago
Israel US Rafah Netanyahu Biden

news

20 minutes ago
US Envoy Eric Garcetti

US Envoy Eric Garcetti

21 minutes ago
World Homeopathy Day 2024

World Homoeopathy Day

23 minutes ago
PM Narendar Modi

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

25 minutes ago
NEET UG 2024 registration window closing today.

NEET UG registration

26 minutes ago
Who Is Vidhya Rani, Forest Brigand Veerappan’s Daughter And NTK’s Krishnagiri Candidate

Who is Vidhya Rani

33 minutes ago
Kangana Ranaut vs Vikramaditya Singh in Mandi

Congress Yet To Decide

33 minutes ago
Abortion became a major political issue in the US after the Supreme Court repealed Roe v Wade in 2022.

us news

35 minutes ago
Varun Badola

Varun-Sangita Dated?

37 minutes ago
Remarkable Video Of 9-Year-Old Panchkula Girl Deadlifting 75 kg Goes Viral

Girl Deadlifts 75 Kg

41 minutes ago
Arvind Kejriwal

AAP Moves Supreme Court

43 minutes ago
12 Killed, 14 Injured as Bus Plunges Into Gorge in Chhattisgarh's Durg

Durg Bus Accident

43 minutes ago
Boeing

Boeing crisis

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dinesh Karthik names India star he had UNPLEASANT relationship with

    Sports 11 hours ago

  2. Will 'Kingpin' Kejriwal Get Relief Like Sanjay Singh? How Things Stand

    India News12 hours ago

  3. Transgender Hemangi Sakhi Ma to Contest From Varanasi Against PM Modi

    India News13 hours ago

  4. Zeenat Aman 'Strongly Recommends' Live-in Relationship

    Entertainment13 hours ago

  5. 'He is the BEST. CAN'T understand why he NEVER plays World Cup': Sehwag

    Sports 15 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo